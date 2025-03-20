'People are dying': Two motorcyclists killed in crashes with lorries on Scottish roads within hours

The separate incidents involving collisions between motorcyclists and lorries have left two dead within hours of each other

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two motorcyclists have died in separate collisions within hours of each other on Scotland’s roads.

Confirmation of the deaths came as police launched a campaign urging motorists to play their part in reducing motorcyclist deaths, after a report showed there were 269 such fatalities over nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate incidents | Hieronymus Ukkel - stock.adobe.c

The first crash on Wednesday involved a motorbike, a car and a lorry, and it occurred on the A68 at Earlston in the Scottish Borders around 12.20pm. The 70-year-old man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a red and cream Moto Guzzi motorbike, a silver Ford EcoSport, and a white DAF lorry.

The second crash happened in Dumfries and Galloway around 4.25pm on Wednesday, on the B7076 near the junction to Newton Wamphray, Moffat. The collision involved a white Volvo lorry and a silver Honda VFR motorbike.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the lorry driver did not need medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said their thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died, and appealed for information about both incidents.

Police on Thursday launched a motorcycle safety campaign and released data from a report examining motorcycle deaths in Scotland. Analysis by Police Scotland and Transport Scotland found there were 269 motorcycle fatalities – 253 riders and 16 passengers – between January 2015 and August 2024.

Police are urging motorists to take responsibility and take care of each other on the road.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “We don’t want motorcyclists to die on Scotland’s roads. The reality is people are dying and we need people to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users. Cornering left-hand bends and overtaking are the most common collision types. I’m asking bikers to be aware of these risks, take extra care in these situations, and share this information.

“For other drivers, you are more likely to see a motorcyclist on the road from now until autumn so take an extra look for them, especially in rural areas on a weekend. Losing control of your bike or failing to look properly can happen in a split second.”

The highest number of fatal motorcycle collisions happened in the Highlands local authority area, followed by Argyll and Bute, then the Scottish Borders. Fatalities were mostly commonly men, aged between 46-55.

The report found 18 per cent of all fatalities were a motorcycle rider or passenger, despite motorcycles only being estimated to account for less than 1% of traffic in Scotland, based on 2023 figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the crashes on Wednesday, roads in both areas were closed for a time but later reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash in Dumfries and Galloway is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2499 of March 19.