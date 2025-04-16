Pensioner in hospital after car hits tree on scenic Scottish road

The car collided with a tree in Argyll and Bute, leaving a man in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 79-year-old man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Argyll and Bute.

The crash happened about 1.10pm on Monday on the A83, around one mile north of Furnace heading towards Inverary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash happened about 1.10pm on Monday on the A83 | Adobe

The collision involved a blue Renault Kangoo Expression car.

Emergency services attended and the pensioner was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the incident, and reopened shortly before 10pm the same day.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“The road re-opened around 9.55pm [on the same day]. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash.