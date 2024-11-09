Pensioner dies after early hours Scottish crash involving car and a taxi

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time” - Sergeant Fraser Mitchell

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 76-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and a taxi.

The collision happened on Cochrane Avenue in Falkirk at around 3.05am on Saturday November 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the man driving the car, a white BMW X6, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the black Kia Ceed taxi were not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.