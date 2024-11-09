Pensioner dies after early hours Scottish crash involving car and a taxi
A 76-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and a taxi.
The collision happened on Cochrane Avenue in Falkirk at around 3.05am on Saturday November 9.
The occupants of the black Kia Ceed taxi were not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the collision.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
“In particular, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you have anything that could help with our investigation.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.