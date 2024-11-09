Pensioner dies after early hours Scottish crash involving car and a taxi

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:47 BST
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time” - Sergeant Fraser Mitchell

A 76-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and a taxi.

The collision happened on Cochrane Avenue in Falkirk at around 3.05am on Saturday November 9.

Police said the man driving the car, a white BMW X6, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the black Kia Ceed taxi were not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“In particular, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you have anything that could help with our investigation.”

