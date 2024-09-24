Pedestrian seriously injured and dog killed in Scottish road crash
Police have launched an appeal after a pedestrian was seriously injured and a dog killed in a crash in Fife.
The incident happened on Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy around around 8.10pm on Monday. The collision involved a 39-year old male pedestrian who was walking a dog and a Kawasaki ZR750 motorcycle.
The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police said the dog was killed at the scene. The motorcyclist was uninjured.
The road was closed until around 11.35pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Sergeant Tom Aitken, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward.We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3350 of 23 September, 2024.”
