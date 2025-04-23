Pedestrian killed in collision with BMW on busy road as police launch investigation
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash with a car in Fife.
Police said they received a report of a crash involving a BMW and a man on Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy around 9.20am on Tuesday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 44-year-old male BMW driver was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences, but has since been released.
The road was closed while a crash investigation took place. Police have launched an appeal for further information.
Inspector James Henry said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at time of the incident to contact us. Our inquiries have established another car was on the road at the time of the incident and I am asking the occupants of this vehicle to contact us.
“All information is vital as we piece together the circumstances of what has happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3443 of April 22.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.