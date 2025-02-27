The collision with a silver Audi A1 has left a 49-year-old pedestrian dead

A 49-year-old pedestrian has been killed in a car crash in North Ayrshire.

Police said they received reports of a man walking along the A71 dual-carriageway in Irvine, between the Greenwood Interchange and Corsehill Mount roundabout, about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended the scene, but by the time they arrived he had been involved in a collision with a silver Audi A1. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been made aware.

The 36-year-old female driver of the Audi was unharmed.

The road was closed for a number of hours while crash investigations were carried out. The route reopened about 1.40am on Thursday.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Ayrshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are continuing and I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the pedestrian or car beforehand, to contact us.

“I would ask drivers with dashcam footage of the A71 in the Irvine area around 6.45pm yesterday to please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”