The horror crash involving a campervan occurred on the popular North Coast 500 route, north of Pitlochry

A couple have said they are lucky to be alive after being involved in a horror collision while driving a campervan on the North Coast 500.

Sarah Walters, 58, and her partner Jill O'Hara, 56, were travelling at 60mph in the rented van when they collided head on with a vehicle travelling on the road side of the road near Pitlochry on September 20.

The crash caused the campervan to flip onto its side on the popular tourist route, with the tourists, from Leeds, initially trapped inside.

A vehicle drives on the North Coast 500 route, a few miles outside of Applecross. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Mrs Walters has recalled a French tourist coming to their aid. The passer-by broke through the campervan’s sunroof and pulled the women to safety, as they were surrounded by shattered glass and debris. The pair were then taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Mrs Walters told the Daily Record: "It all happened in a split second. The other car was suddenly in front of us in our lane. I swerved to avoid it, but it smashed into our campervan and we were turned onto our side.

“I was in total shock, but conscious for the whole thing.

"We were supposed to stay in Pitlochry that night and go for some dinner in Aberfeldy, but ended up being rushed to hospital instead."

The two women escaped the incident with no serious injuries, while the other driver - and elderly woman, broke her elbow.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident.

Speaking of the rescue, Mrs Walters said: "One of the first people on the scene was a French tourist who was with his wife. He didn't hesitate and came over and smashed the sunroof to help us escape. I don't know what would've happened if he did not save us.

"People came from their cars like a team of ants armed with blankets and water, rushing to help. I can't express how amazed and grateful we are.

"We are very battered and bruised and I couldn't move my neck for six hours before getting a CT scan in Dundee, but we are lucky to be alive.

"We were released from hospital at midnight and went to the Malmaison in Dundee to recover. The staff were fantastic they even walked our dog because we couldn't. The kindness we were shown in Scotland really restored our faith in humanity.”