An Irvine street remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Emergency services have been called to a residential street following the death of a woman in North Ayrshire.

Officers were called to Pladda Avenue in Irvine at around 6.15am on Tuesday.

Following the death of a woman, the street is now closed while emergency services are at the scene.

The circumstances of her death are currently unknown. Police have been contacted for more information.