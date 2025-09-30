North Ayrshire incident: Public advised to ‘avoid the area’ after death of woman on Pladda Avenue in Irvine
An Irvine street remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.
Emergency services have been called to a residential street following the death of a woman in North Ayrshire.
Officers were called to Pladda Avenue in Irvine at around 6.15am on Tuesday.
Following the death of a woman, the street is now closed while emergency services are at the scene.
The circumstances of her death are currently unknown. Police have been contacted for more information.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.