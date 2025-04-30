Motorcyclist killed on unclassified road in crash with car named by police

The motorcyclist has now been named by Police Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a car in the Scottish Borders has been named.

Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, died on Saturday after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Nissan X-Trail on an unclassified road between Lauder and Galashiels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Brandon Donald | Police Scotland

The crash happened at about 3.45pm. While not named, the road is known locally as Langshaw Road.

Mr Donald, of Tranent, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for investigation and was reopened at about 9.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our inquiries continue.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”