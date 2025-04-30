Motorcyclist killed on unclassified road in crash with car named by police
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a car in the Scottish Borders has been named.
Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, died on Saturday after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Nissan X-Trail on an unclassified road between Lauder and Galashiels.
The crash happened at about 3.45pm. While not named, the road is known locally as Langshaw Road.
Mr Donald, of Tranent, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.
The road was closed for investigation and was reopened at about 9.40pm.
Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our inquiries continue.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2156 of April 26.
Comments
