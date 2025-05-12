Teenager killed in motorcycle crash near cemetery named by Police Scotland

The 18-year-old who was killed in the crash in Caithness has now been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have named an 18-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Caithness at the end of last month.

Luc Trainer, from Newton in Wick, died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a car on April 30.

Luc Trainer, who was killed in the crash | Police Scotland

The collision happened on the B874 near Watten Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said another 18-year-old man was arrested following the crash and released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “We are supporting Luc’s family at this very difficult time. They are very much in our thoughts.