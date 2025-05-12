Teenager killed in motorcycle crash near cemetery named by Police Scotland

By Neil Pooran
Published 12th May 2025, 07:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 07:47 BST
The 18-year-old who was killed in the crash in Caithness has now been named.

Police have named an 18-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Caithness at the end of last month.

Luc Trainer, from Newton in Wick, died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a car on April 30.

Luc Trainer, who was killed in the crashplaceholder image
Luc Trainer, who was killed in the crash | Police Scotland

The collision happened on the B874 near Watten Cemetery.

Police said another 18-year-old man was arrested following the crash and released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “We are supporting Luc’s family at this very difficult time. They are very much in our thoughts.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 4119 of Wednesday, April 30, 2025.”

