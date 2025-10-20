Moray crash: A95 at Ballindalloch closed in both directions after crash
A busy Scottish road has closed after a crash.
Emergency services were alerted to a crash on the A95 at Ballindalloch in Moray at around 1.44pm on Monday.
The road remains closed in both directions while police remain on the scene.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.
Police Scotland have been approached for more information.
Transport Scotland posted: “The A95 is closed in both directions at Ballindalloch due to a road traffic incident.
“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”
