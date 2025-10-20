Moray crash: A95 at Ballindalloch closed in both directions after crash

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:55 BST
Emergency services are on the scene.

A busy Scottish road has closed after a crash.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on the A95 at Ballindalloch in Moray at around 1.44pm on Monday.

The road remains closed in both directions while police remain on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland have been approached for more information.

The road remains closed.placeholder image
The road remains closed. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A95 closed in both directions

Transport Scotland posted: “The A95 is closed in both directions at Ballindalloch due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Related topics:ScotlandMoray
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice