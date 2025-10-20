Emergency services are on the scene.

A busy Scottish road has closed after a crash.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on the A95 at Ballindalloch in Moray at around 1.44pm on Monday.

The road remains closed in both directions while police remain on the scene.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland have been approached for more information.

The road remains closed. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

A95 closed in both directions

Transport Scotland posted: “The A95 is closed in both directions at Ballindalloch due to a road traffic incident.