Two people taken to hospital after school minibus crash on Scotland road

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a school minibus and a car in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the A944 about 3.10pm on Thursday near the village of Alford, with emergency services attending the scene.

Two patients were taken by ambulance to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland attended the crash | John Devlin

However, a statement issued by Aberdeenshire Council said “pupils are safe” in relation to the crash.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident.

A post on the Police Scotland North East Facebook page read: "Around 3.10pm on Thursday, 3 October, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a mini bus on the A944 at Alford.

“Emergency services are in are in attendance and the A944 is closed in both directions between Alford and Whitehouse. Drivers are asked to avoid the area."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."