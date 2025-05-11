Man's body found after search of popular Scottish loch following swimmer's disappearance

By Neil Pooran
Comment
Published 11th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Police have searched the popular loch and found the body of a 42-year-old man.

Police say a man’s body has been recovered following searches for a swimmer who went missing in Loch Ard on Saturday.

The body of a 42-year-old man was found early in the afternoon on Sunday.

A view toward Ben Lomond from Loch Ard. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
A view toward Ben Lomond from Loch Ard. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

His next of kin have been made aware.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the thousands of Scots who receive our newsletter every day

An extensive search was launched after the swimmer was reported missing from the loch, which is in the Trossachs National Park, at 9pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland’s diving and marine unit were involved, along with a mountain rescue team and an air support unit.

The nearby B829 road was closed for a period during the search.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Related topics:PolicePolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice