Man's body found after search of popular Scottish loch following swimmer's disappearance
Police say a man’s body has been recovered following searches for a swimmer who went missing in Loch Ard on Saturday.
The body of a 42-year-old man was found early in the afternoon on Sunday.
His next of kin have been made aware.
An extensive search was launched after the swimmer was reported missing from the loch, which is in the Trossachs National Park, at 9pm on Saturday.
Police Scotland’s diving and marine unit were involved, along with a mountain rescue team and an air support unit.
The nearby B829 road was closed for a period during the search.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.