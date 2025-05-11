Police have searched the popular loch and found the body of a 42-year-old man.

Police say a man’s body has been recovered following searches for a swimmer who went missing in Loch Ard on Saturday.

The body of a 42-year-old man was found early in the afternoon on Sunday.

A view toward Ben Lomond from Loch Ard. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

His next of kin have been made aware.

An extensive search was launched after the swimmer was reported missing from the loch, which is in the Trossachs National Park, at 9pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland’s diving and marine unit were involved, along with a mountain rescue team and an air support unit.

The nearby B829 road was closed for a period during the search.