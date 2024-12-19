Man seriously injured and in hospital after major crash with lorry on busy road

The crash between a car and a lorry has left a 53-year-old man in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been seriously injured in a crash that closed a busy road in Fife for several hours.

The incident happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road around 8.20pm on Tuesday, and involved a car and a HGV lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene. Motorists were diverted on to alternative routes as the road was shut.

The A915 was closed this evening

A 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.