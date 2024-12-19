Man seriously injured and in hospital after major crash with lorry on busy road

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Comment
Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:22 BST
The crash between a car and a lorry has left a 53-year-old man in hospital

A man has been seriously injured in a crash that closed a busy road in Fife for several hours.

The incident happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road around 8.20pm on Tuesday, and involved a car and a HGV lorry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene. Motorists were diverted on to alternative routes as the road was shut.

The A915 was closed this eveningplaceholder image
The A915 was closed this evening

A 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday.

Related topics:FifeEmergency servicesMotoristsHGVKirkcaldy
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice