Man seriously injured and in hospital after major crash with lorry on busy road
A man has been seriously injured in a crash that closed a busy road in Fife for several hours.
The incident happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road around 8.20pm on Tuesday, and involved a car and a HGV lorry.
Emergency services attended the scene. Motorists were diverted on to alternative routes as the road was shut.
A 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.
Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday.
