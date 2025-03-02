Man pronounced dead at scene following fire in flat
A man has died following a fire at a flat in Perth.
Emergency services were called to the scene in St Catherine’s Road at around 5.15am on Sunday.
Police said a 62-year-old man found in the flat was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation was carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and there were no suspicious circumstances.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines went to the scene and had extinguished the blaze by 5.58am.
Comments
