Man pronounced dead at scene following fire in flat

‘No suspicious circumstances’ after joint investigation by firefighters and police

A man has died following a fire at a flat in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the scene in St Catherine’s Road at around 5.15am on Sunday.

Police said a 62-year-old man found in the flat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Perth on Sunday morning | PA

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation was carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”