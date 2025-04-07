Man killed in horror motorbike crash on quiet Scottish country road

A man has been killed in the collision near the Scotland-England border

A man has been killed in a motorbike crash in the Scottish Borders.

The incident took place near the Scotland-England border about 3.25pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed a 58-year-old man who was riding a KTM motorbike died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the B6357 near Saughtree, south of Hawick.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The road was closed by police, but later reopened about 8.45am.

Sgt Michael Shillington said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.