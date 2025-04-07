Man killed in horror motorbike crash on quiet Scottish country road

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
A man has been killed in the collision near the Scotland-England border

A man has been killed in a motorbike crash in the Scottish Borders.

The incident took place near the Scotland-England border about 3.25pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police confirmed a 58-year-old man who was riding a KTM motorbike died at the scene.

A 58-year-old man has been killed while riding a motorbike in the Scottish BordersA 58-year-old man has been killed while riding a motorbike in the Scottish Borders
A 58-year-old man has been killed while riding a motorbike in the Scottish Borders | Google

Emergency services were called to the incident on the B6357 near Saughtree, south of Hawick.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The road was closed by police, but later reopened about 8.45am.

Sgt Michael Shillington said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn't already spoken to officers to get in touch."

Related topics:PoliceScotlandEnglandEmergency services
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice