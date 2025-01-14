Man killed in horror head-on collision with lorry as busy city roads shut
A 57-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided head-on with a lorry in Glasgow.
The crash, which happened on the city’s Balshagray Avenue about 1.50pm on Tuesday, involved a HGV lorry and white Nissan Qashqai.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.
The 53-year-old man who was driving the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family. Our inquires remain ongoing as we work to establish how this collision occurred.
“I would ask road users and members of the public who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
“If you have any dash cam footage please check it as it could prove significant to our investigation.”
Balshagray Avenue at Victoria Park Gardens South, along with Victoria Park Drive northbound from the Clyde Tunnel, were closed following the incident.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 101, quoting incident number 1594 of January 14, 2025.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.