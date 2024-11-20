Man killed in horror four-vehicle crash involving lorry on major Scottish trunk road

The crash involved four vehicles, including a lorry and a van

A man has died after a lorry, van and two cars crashed on the A9.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Ballinluig Services, Perth and Kinross, around 8.15am on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old driver died at the scene. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Police Scotland said the 49-year-old driver of a white Peugeot Bipper van was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man driving a white Scania lorry, a 36-year-old woman driving a blue Ford Focus and the 66-year-old driver of a Honda HRV were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The road was closed for around ten hours for investigations.

The fatal crash happened on the A9, near Ballinluig Services in Perth and Kinross | Google Maps

Pc Mike Guild said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact us.”