Man in critical condition in hospital after electric skateboard crash

The man is in hospital in a critical condition after the incident involving an electric skateboard.

A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving an electric skateboard in Fife.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at School Brae at the junction of Hill Street in Kirkcaldy, prompting an appeal for police to anyone with information to come forward.

The 25-year-old male rider was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is described as critical.

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward (Pic: TSPL)

Sergeant Mike Thomson, from Fife Road Policing said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the rider prior to the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Members of the public are asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2594 of May 12, 2025.

