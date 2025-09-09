Man dies and another three people need medical help after Glasgow city centre suspected drug incident
A man has died and three other people needed medical attention following a suspected drug-related incident in a city centre.
Police were called to a report that a group of people had fallen unwell on Cambridge Street, Glasgow, at around 8.10pm on Monday.
A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Cowcaddens area of the city.
Police said a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. A woman aged 38 and another 52-year-old man were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.
It is understood the incident is being treated as drug-related.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
Cambridge Street was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident on Monday evening and reopened on Tuesday morning.
