A man has died and three other people needed medical attention following a suspected drug-related incident in a city centre.

Police were called to a report that a group of people had fallen unwell on Cambridge Street, Glasgow, at around 8.10pm on Monday.

Cambridge Street in Glasgow, where the incident took place. | Google Maps

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Cowcaddens area of the city.

Police said a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. A woman aged 38 and another 52-year-old man were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

It is understood the incident is being treated as drug-related.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”