Man dies in crash on busy Scottish Highlands road as police launch investigation

The two-car collision in the Highlands has left a man dead

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died following a two-car crash in the Highlands.

The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Vauxhall Astra, happened on the A938 at Achnahannet around 8.35pm on Tuesday.

A man has died in the Highlands crash | John Devlin

Police said the driver of the Audi, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man driving the Vauxhall Astra and its three passengers were not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from Highlands and Islands roads policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened about 4am on Wednesday.