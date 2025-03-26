Man dies in crash on busy Scottish Highlands road as police launch investigation
A man has died following a two-car crash in the Highlands.
The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Vauxhall Astra, happened on the A938 at Achnahannet around 8.35pm on Tuesday.
Police said the driver of the Audi, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man driving the Vauxhall Astra and its three passengers were not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the crash.
Sergeant Ewan Calder, from Highlands and Islands roads policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”
The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened about 4am on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2934 of March 25.
Comments
