Man dies after blaze erupts in three-storey building on Scottish coastal town high street

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire

A man has died after a fire broke out in a three-storey block of flats on a high street in East Lothian.

The blaze happened on Dunbar’s High Street around 5.55pm on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hight Street in Dunbarplaceholder image
Hight Street in Dunbar | Google Maps

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) vehicles attended, with a 37-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been contacted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Thursday, February 6, 2025, police were called to a report of a fire within a block of flats in High Street, Dunbar.

“Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Enquires into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four fire appliances were sent to the blazeplaceholder image
Four fire appliances were sent to the blaze | Johnston Press

SFRS group commander Andrea McCann said: “We were alerted at 5.49pm on Thursday, February 6, to reports of a dwelling fire on High Street, Dunbar.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire affecting a flat in a three-storey building. Sadly, a man was found to have passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time. A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is now ongoing.”

Related topics:FirePoliceNextEmergency servicesCommunity
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us