Man dies after blaze erupts in three-storey building on Scottish coastal town high street
A man has died after a fire broke out in a three-storey block of flats on a high street in East Lothian.
The blaze happened on Dunbar’s High Street around 5.55pm on Thursday.
Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) vehicles attended, with a 37-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s next of kin have been contacted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Thursday, February 6, 2025, police were called to a report of a fire within a block of flats in High Street, Dunbar.
“Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
“Enquires into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”
SFRS group commander Andrea McCann said: “We were alerted at 5.49pm on Thursday, February 6, to reports of a dwelling fire on High Street, Dunbar.
“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire affecting a flat in a three-storey building. Sadly, a man was found to have passed away at the scene.
“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time. A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is now ongoing.”
