The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire

A man has died after a fire broke out in a three-storey block of flats on a high street in East Lothian.

The blaze happened on Dunbar’s High Street around 5.55pm on Thursday.

Hight Street in Dunbar | Google Maps

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) vehicles attended, with a 37-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been contacted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Thursday, February 6, 2025, police were called to a report of a fire within a block of flats in High Street, Dunbar.

“Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Enquires into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Four fire appliances were sent to the blaze | Johnston Press

SFRS group commander Andrea McCann said: “We were alerted at 5.49pm on Thursday, February 6, to reports of a dwelling fire on High Street, Dunbar.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire affecting a flat in a three-storey building. Sadly, a man was found to have passed away at the scene.