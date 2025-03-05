The busy single-carriageway road remains closed in both directions after the HGV caught on fire

A major road in Dumfries and Galloway has been closed in both directions after a lorry caught on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the A75 near Eastriggs, west of Gretna Green, around 12.10am on Wednesday.

The road in Dumfries and Galloway remains closed in both directions

A heavy goods vehicle carrying straw had reportedly caught fire in the incident. Four SFRS appliances were sent to the scene.

The major single-carriageway road, which is the main access route to Stranraer port, remained closed in both directions as of 8.45am - more than eight hours after the initial incident.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area. A 7.5-mile long diversion route has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A75 is closed between Eastriggs and Gretna due to a lorry fire.

“Emergency services were called around 12.10am on Wednesday, March 5, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with the ongoing incident.