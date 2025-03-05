Major Scottish road shut in both directions after lorry carrying straw catches on fire
A major road in Dumfries and Galloway has been closed in both directions after a lorry caught on fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the A75 near Eastriggs, west of Gretna Green, around 12.10am on Wednesday.
A heavy goods vehicle carrying straw had reportedly caught fire in the incident. Four SFRS appliances were sent to the scene.
The major single-carriageway road, which is the main access route to Stranraer port, remained closed in both directions as of 8.45am - more than eight hours after the initial incident.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area. A 7.5-mile long diversion route has been put in place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A75 is closed between Eastriggs and Gretna due to a lorry fire.
“Emergency services were called around 12.10am on Wednesday, March 5, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with the ongoing incident.
“No one has been injured. A diversion is in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”
Comments
