Seven emergency vehicles have tackled the blaze on Buchanan Street

Fire crews are tackling a major blaze at a popular clothing store in Glasgow’s city centre.

The blaze at the Zara clothing store building on Buchanan Street was reported to emergency services at 9.40am. The incident occurred on the second floor of the seven-storey building.

Seven Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles have attended the scene, where crews are working to control the blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building and across the city centre. Crowds of workers and shoppers were witnessed gathering on nearby Sauchiehall Street as firefighters deal with the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.40am on Thursday, June 27 to reports of a fire within a seven-storey building in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised seven appliances to the city's Buchannan Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building's second floor.

“Crews currently remain on scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties."