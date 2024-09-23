Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict luxury Scottish hotel. Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the former Airth Castle Hotel just after 1am on Monday morning. Six fire crews and a height vehicle attended the incident, with four appliances remaining on the scene. It is understood the fire is within the main hotel building, rather than the castle itself. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are still in attendance at a fire within a two-storey derelict former hotel building in Airth, Falkirk. Four appliances remain on scene after the initial call came in just after 1am on Monday, September 23. “There are no reports of any casualties and currently there is no threat to the local community. “Nearby residents may have seen water supplies impacted as we required increased levels of water to assist in tackling the fire. We will remain on scene until the incident is brought to a safe conclusion.” Officers from Police Scotland are also at the scene on Monday morning. A spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Monday, September 23, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire at a building at Airth Castle. “Enquiries will be carried out with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.” This morning’s fire is the second at the hotel this year. Four youths were previously charged following a fire at the property in May.