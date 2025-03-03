The incident happened at Craigmillar Park in Edinburgh on Sunday, with the pedestrian left in a critical condition

A lorry did not stop after colliding with a pedestrian in Edinburgh, leaving him in critical condition.

Police Scotland said the 55-year-old was struck by the Volvo lorry on the A701, Craigmillar Park, near the junction with Lygon Road around 6.15pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff have described his condition as critical.

The HGV did not stop at the scene, but was later traced alongside the 37-year-old male driver.

The A701 was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 10.15pm.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Edinburgh road policing constable Mhairi Deuchar said: “I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about what happened, to contact us.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time to please review your footage and bring anything you think may be significant to our attention.”