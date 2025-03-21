Large wildfire breaks out on scenic hills overlooking Scottish village as emergency crews return to scene
A large wildfire has caught ablaze in the hills overlooking Glasgow, with firefighters set to reinspect the area on Friday morning.
The blaze started above a village in West Dunbartonshire about 2.15pm on Thursday afternoon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it received multiple calls about the fire in the Kilpatrick Hills near Old Kilpatrick in Dumbarton.
Four fire appliances were scrambled to the scene, but crews withdrew as darkness fell, making it difficult to tackle the fire.
An SFRS spokesperson said firefighters will reinspect in the area when daylight returns on Friday morning.
Just after 10pm yesterday, the SFRS released a statement reading: "Firefighters worked to contain the wildfire. However, due to diminishing light, crews have temporarily left the scene but will return at first light tomorrow morning.
"Please be assured that there is no immediate threat to life or nearby property, and there is no need to contact our Operations Control Room."
Scotland’s fire service had warned of a sever wildfire risk across the country this week.
The “extreme risk” warning remains in place for all low-lying areas in Scotland on Friday. It comes after a “very high” danger assessment has been released for low-lying areas, which includes central and south-west Scotland for Thursday and for the central Highlands on Friday.
