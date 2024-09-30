The crash left four women, aged between 20 and 40, in hospital in Dundee

A man will be reported to prosecutors following a two-vehicle crash that left four women in hospital.

The crash on Cupar Road, Kettlebridge in Fife, happened on Sunday about 6.35am. Emergency services were called and four women, aged 20, 24, 37 and 40 were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The 32-year-old man was also taken to hospital.

The crash occurred in Fife. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

The road was closed after the incident and reopened at 12.25pm the same day.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Sunday, September 29, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cupar Road, Kettlebridge.

“One man, aged 37 and four women, aged 20, 24, 37 and 40, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the crash. The road reopened at 12.25pm.

“The 37-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson previously said: “We got the call at 6.58am and we booked on the scene at 7.07am. We mobilised two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Cupar.