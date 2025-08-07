Highlands crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van on B9176
A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a van in the Highlands.
The crash happened on the B9176 near Alness around 7.20pm on Wednesday.
Police said the motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van did not need medical treatment.
Officers are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a yellow Suzuki motorcycle and a white Iveco van.
Sergeant Christopher Donaldson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who had died at this difficult time. Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We’d also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”
The road was closed following the crash and reopened around 2.40am on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3167 of Wednesday August 6, 2025.
