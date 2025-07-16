The road remains closed

A Scottish road is closed in both directions following a crash.

The A82 remains closed after the accident which took place on the Fort William to Glasgow section of the carriageway, near the Kings House Hotel.

Emergency services were called shortly after noon today and remain in attendance.

It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved.

A Traffic Scotland post reads: “The A82 is closed in both directions south of the Kings House Hotel due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Diversion in place after A82 crash

For traffic travelling northbound on the A82 at the A82/A85 Junction, turn left onto the A85 and travel through Dalmally, Lochawe and Taynuilt to Connel.

Turn left onto the A828 and continue over the Connel Bridge and travel to Ballachulish, and thereafter follow permanent signing

If you’re travelling southbound, at Ballachulish Roundabout take the first exit and join the A828 and continue to Connel.