Scottish roads: A82 closed as emergency services attend crash south of Glencoe

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
The road remains closed

A Scottish road is closed in both directions following a crash.

The A82 remains closed after the accident which took place on the Fort William to Glasgow section of the carriageway, near the Kings House Hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called shortly after noon today and remain in attendance.

It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved.

The road remains closed.placeholder image
The road remains closed. | John Devlin

A Traffic Scotland post reads: “The A82 is closed in both directions south of the Kings House Hotel due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diversion in place after A82 crash

For traffic travelling northbound on the A82 at the A82/A85 Junction, turn left onto the A85 and travel through Dalmally, Lochawe and Taynuilt to Connel.

Turn left onto the A828 and continue over the Connel Bridge and travel to Ballachulish, and thereafter follow permanent signing

If you’re travelling southbound, at Ballachulish Roundabout take the first exit and join the A828 and continue to Connel.

At the junction of the A85/A828, turn right onto the A85 and follow the road through Taynuilt, Lochawe and Dalmally to Tyndrum, and thereafter follow permanent signing.

Related topics:Emergency servicesGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice