Grandmother bitten by dog in 'horrendous' street attack and taken to Scottish hospital
Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman and her dog were injured by another dog in an attack described as “horrendous”.
The woman and her miniature poodle were walking close to the junction of Beeches Road and Beeches Avenue in Clydebank when the attack happened about 3pm on Thursday, September 19.
A larger dog, described as being light and dark brown in colour, approached and attacked the smaller dog.
When the 81-year-old woman tried to separate them, she was bitten on the leg by the larger animal.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to be treated and her pet needed treatment from a vet. The attack left the smaller dog with puncture wounds.
The larger dog and its owner left the area following the incident, walking in the direction of Beeches Avenue and Carleith Avenue in the West Dunbartonshire town.
The woman’s granddaughter has described the attack as “absolutely horrendous”.
She told the Clydebank Post: "She [my grandmother] is 81 years of age and she was just taking her dog out for a walk. The owner was holding the lead, but I think the dog is quite big and perhaps uncontrollable, but when the dog ran the guy let go of the lead.
“"It just came running right up to my gran and went for them both. Her leg got bitten and the owner witnessed the full thing.
"My gran was shouting ‘my legs bleeding, you need to help me’ and the guy just walked away from her."
Police urged anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have information that could help identify the owner of the dog responsible, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2320 of Thursday, September 19, 2024.