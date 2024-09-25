The woman was bitten on the leg in Clydebank when she tried to separate the two animals

Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman and her dog were injured by another dog in an attack described as “horrendous”.

The woman and her miniature poodle were walking close to the junction of Beeches Road and Beeches Avenue in Clydebank when the attack happened about 3pm on Thursday, September 19.

A larger dog, described as being light and dark brown in colour, approached and attacked the smaller dog.

The attack occurred close to the junction of Beeches Road and Beeches Avenue in Clydebank, pictured here. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

When the 81-year-old woman tried to separate them, she was bitten on the leg by the larger animal.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to be treated and her pet needed treatment from a vet. The attack left the smaller dog with puncture wounds.

The larger dog and its owner left the area following the incident, walking in the direction of Beeches Avenue and Carleith Avenue in the West Dunbartonshire town.

The woman’s granddaughter has described the attack as “absolutely horrendous”.

She told the Clydebank Post: "She [my grandmother] is 81 years of age and she was just taking her dog out for a walk. The owner was holding the lead, but I think the dog is quite big and perhaps uncontrollable, but when the dog ran the guy let go of the lead.

“"It just came running right up to my gran and went for them both. Her leg got bitten and the owner witnessed the full thing.

"My gran was shouting ‘my legs bleeding, you need to help me’ and the guy just walked away from her."

