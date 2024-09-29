The crash involved a car and a van in Renfrewshire and occurred while horses were running loose on the road

A woman who died following a crash while horses ran loose on a major road has been named by police.

Lesley McTear, 59, from the Dreghorn area, died after a crash between a car and a van on the A737at Howwood, Renfrewshire, about 3.10am on Monday. Police and ambulance attended and Ms McTear, who was a passenger in the Mercedes A-Class car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lesley McTear. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

In a statement, Ms McTear’s family said: “Lesley was a loving wife, mother, grandma and daughter in law. As a family, we are deeply saddened by the events that have caused such a void in our family.

“Lesley was the glue that kept us all together and anyone who was lucky enough to know Lesley was showered by her unconditional love.”

The 52-year-old man driving the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. A 33-year-old man who was also a passenger was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

The man driving the MAN Box van, 59, was taken to the Paisley hospital where both men were assessed.

At about the same time, police received calls reporting six horses running loose on the road, and four of the horses later died after being struck by vehicles. Two horses were taken to safety.

The road closed for an investigation and reopened at 2pm.

Sergeant Jack Swindells, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and everyone involved. Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist with our investigation who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”