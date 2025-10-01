Roads were closed for around 12 hours while investigations took place and the load was recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tractor driver has died after a trailer load of timber crashed onto the M8 in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the M77 northbound at its merge with the M8 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the tractor, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Police say one line of enquiry is that the tractor driver took unwell.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

The road closed at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and only reopened at 5.25am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Driver took ill within tractor’ is one line of enquiry, police say

Sergeant Fraser McEwan said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash, however, one line of enquiry is that the driver took ill within the tractor.

“A number of road closures had to be put in place following this crash to allow for an investigation to take place and the load to be recovered.

“All roads were reopened at 5.25am this morning.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this crash and has yet to speak with police to please contact us.

“Anyone with relevant dash-came footage is also asked to come forward.”