Glasgow M8 crash: Tractor driver dies after trailer load of timber crashes onto motorway
A tractor driver has died after a trailer load of timber crashed onto the M8 in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the M77 northbound at its merge with the M8 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.
The driver of the tractor, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Police say one line of enquiry is that the tractor driver took unwell.
Police have said enquiries are ongoing.
The road closed at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and only reopened at 5.25am on Wednesday.
‘Driver took ill within tractor’ is one line of enquiry, police say
Sergeant Fraser McEwan said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash, however, one line of enquiry is that the driver took ill within the tractor.
“A number of road closures had to be put in place following this crash to allow for an investigation to take place and the load to be recovered.
“All roads were reopened at 5.25am this morning.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed this crash and has yet to speak with police to please contact us.
“Anyone with relevant dash-came footage is also asked to come forward.”
If you have any information, people are being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2508 of September 30.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.