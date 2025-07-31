Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze at a commercial building near the M8 in Glasgow.

The fire broke out at a single storage unit on Stanley Street in the Kinning Park industrial estate around 6.45am on Thursday.

Nine Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) pumps and two high reach vehicles sent to the incident.

Emergency services on site had been scaled back to two fire appliances, an aerial vehicle and specialist equipment by late afternoon.

Residents have been advised to close their doors and windows while members of the public are being told to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze affecting a single storage unit.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “Our crews are attending a commercial building fire at Stanley Street in Glasgow ... no casualties have been reported.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke inhalation.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown.