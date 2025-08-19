The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has died after she was hit by a bus on a busy Glasgow road.

Police received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Barrhead Road around 3.50pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The road was closed for several hours. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.