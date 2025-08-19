Glasgow crash: Woman dies in hospital after being hit by bus on Glasgow's Barrhead Road

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died.

A woman has died after she was hit by a bus on a busy Glasgow road.

Police received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Barrhead Road around 3.50pm on Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.placeholder image
The road was closed for several hours. | John Devlin

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Barrhead Road was closed and re-opened around 9.55pm.

