Girl seriously injured and in hospital after being attacked by dog

The dog attack has left the girl seriously injured.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog on a path in Dundee.

The child was injured in the incident just before 5pm on Monday.

Police Scotland is investigating a dog attack.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for a serious injury.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Monday, 16 June, we received a report of a dog attack on a path between Forth Crescent and South Road in Dundee.

