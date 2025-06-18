Girl seriously injured and in hospital after being attacked by dog

By Sarah Ward
Comment
Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:01 BST
The dog attack has left the girl seriously injured.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog on a path in Dundee.

The child was injured in the incident just before 5pm on Monday.

Police Scotland is investigating a dog attack.placeholder image
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for a serious injury.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Monday, 16 June, we received a report of a dog attack on a path between Forth Crescent and South Road in Dundee.

“An 11-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious injury.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

