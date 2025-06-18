Girl seriously injured and in hospital after being attacked by dog
The dog attack has left the girl seriously injured.
An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog on a path in Dundee.
The child was injured in the incident just before 5pm on Monday.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for a serious injury.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Monday, 16 June, we received a report of a dog attack on a path between Forth Crescent and South Road in Dundee.
“An 11-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious injury.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
