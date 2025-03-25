Police Scotland are appealing for more information after a hit-and-run incident involving a teenage girl

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident in Fife.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on Tuesday on Rothes Road in Glenrothes, near the junction with Napier Road.

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a dark-coloured Mini, which is believed to have a white checkered roof.

The car sped away at 160mph.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards the roundabout on Leslie Road before turning towards the town centre.

Police Scotland said the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and later released.

Constable Steven McKenna said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and I am appealing for them to come forward, along with anyone who has information that could assist.”

PC McKenna also asked for anyone who may have dashcam footage when driving in the area around that time to get in touch.