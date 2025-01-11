Five in hospital with serious injuries following four-vehicle crash on Scottish road

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch” - Sergeant Brian McEwen

Five people have been seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Perth and Kinross.

A Mercedes Vito V220, an Audi A3, a BMW X3 and a DAF truck collided on the A94 Perth to Forfar Road near Balbeggie at around 3.20pm on Friday, police said.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Audi along with a 51-year-old female passenger, and three male passengers of the Mercedes Vito, aged 28, 52 and 57, were all taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and was reopened around 1.30am the next morning.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”