Fire crews battle first-floor blaze on busy Edinburgh street

Four Scottish fire and Rescue appliances have been sent to the scene in Edinburgh

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a flat off Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews from four appliances and one height appliance are at the fire in a first-floor flat in Albert Street, north of the city centre.

Fire crews have attended the blaze on Leith Walk | Johnston Press

The spokesperson said multiple calls were received about 1.30pm. Two casualties have been reported, although their condition remains unclear.