Fire crews battle first-floor blaze on busy Edinburgh street

By Paul Cargill
Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:19 BST
Four Scottish fire and Rescue appliances have been sent to the scene in Edinburgh

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a flat off Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews from four appliances and one height appliance are at the fire in a first-floor flat in Albert Street, north of the city centre.

Fire crews have attended the blaze on Leith Walkplaceholder image
Fire crews have attended the blaze on Leith Walk | Johnston Press

The spokesperson said multiple calls were received about 1.30pm. Two casualties have been reported, although their condition remains unclear.

It is understood Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

