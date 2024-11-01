Fire crews battle first-floor blaze on busy Edinburgh street
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a flat off Leith Walk in Edinburgh.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews from four appliances and one height appliance are at the fire in a first-floor flat in Albert Street, north of the city centre.
The spokesperson said multiple calls were received about 1.30pm. Two casualties have been reported, although their condition remains unclear.
It is understood Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
