Five people injured in horror head-on crash on Scotland country road

The crash has occurred on the A914, with five people injured in the incident

Five people have been injured in a major head-on collision in Fife.

The incident involving two vehicles took place on the A914 near Kettlebridge just before 7am on Sunday morning.

Police, as well as crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service, attended the scene. The condition of those involved in the crash remains unknown.

The crash occurred in Fife. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

An image posted from the scene out of the incident, close to Cupar, shows the extent of the impact, with the bonnet of a red vehicle destroyed.

The road was closed for about six hours while emergency services attended to the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.35am on Sunday we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cupar Road, Kettlebridge.

“Five people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the crash. The road reopened at 12.25pm. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A914 near Kettlebridge at 6.58am.

“We sent two appliances, one from Cupar and another from Glenrothes, to assist police and ambulance.