Father and 'dedicated' footballer dies after being injured at Scottish quarry

The father-of-one was described as a ‘dedicated footballer’ who was deeply embedded in the community

A father-of-one from West Lothian has died after being injured at a quarry in Fife.

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a trauma team was called to Langside Quarry near Kennoway around 9am on Thursday, October 17.

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to hospital after being injured at Langside Quarry, near Kennoway in Fife. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

The 29-year-old from Broxburn died in the hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, The Courier reported. The Health and Safety Executive has opened an investigation.

Mr McGuigan played for Pumpherston Football Club, which posted a tribute on its website

The club said in a statement: “Jack was raised in Broxburn, but always carried Pumpherston in his heart. He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him.

“A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags, Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United.

“He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit. Words cannot fully capture the depth of loss we feel for Jack, one of our own.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, Kevin and Sandra, his beloved sisters Jenna and Alex, his partner Eilidh and their infant son.

“Our deepest condolences, love, and sympathy extend to Jack’s family and his many friends during this unimaginable time.”

Police were called to the incident at a Fife quarry. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday, October 17, to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.