Extreme wildfire warning declared for Scotland as two blazes break out on hottest day

Two separate blazes are being tackled by firefighters across Scotland

An extreme warning for wildfires has been issued across Scotland, as the country recorded its hottest day of the year.

The warning will be in force on Friday and Saturday, and was issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum on Thursday.

An aerial view as smoke from wildfires is seen over Dumbarton Castle. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

It comes as the temperature hit 22.7C at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire on Thursday, having climbed above the previous high this year of 20.9C recorded at Tyndrum on April 8.

The warning has been declared as two separate blazes were tackled by emergency crews.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze affecting an area of grass in Glen Rosa on Arran, with one crew in attendance to make the area safe.

In Thurso in the Highlands, four appliances are dealing with grass on fire near John Kennedy Drive. Due to heavy smoke in the area, neighbours are asked to keep their windows and doors shut.

The public are urged to exercise caution if out and about in rural areas during the Easter holidays and avoid lighting outdoor fires.

Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days. They spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

“Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

