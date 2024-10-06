Police Scotland has responded to the incident after receiving multiple reports of an explosion

A suspected explosion and house fire in Alloway has sparked a widespread emergency response.

A total of 11 vehicles have been sent to the incident by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service after multiple reports of an explosion on Kellie Place around 6pm on Sunday.

Urban search and rescue units, as well as a heavy rescue unit, are among those to have gone to the scene. Police Scotland is also in attendance.

Police had attended reports of an explosion in Alloa. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

A series of road closures are in place, with the public urged to avoid the area.

Parts of the A907 and B9096, as well as Kellie Place and Tullibody Road, have been shut due to the incident.

It is not yet known whether anyone was hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, October 6, 2024, police received a report of an explosion and a fire at a house in Kellie Place, Alloa.

“Emergency services are on the scene. Please avoid the area. Several roads are closed, including the A907, B9096, Kellie Place and Tullibody Road.”

Kellie Place in Alloa has been shut after multiple reports of an explosion. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) told STV News that a “number of resources” had been sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at this incident alongside emergency service partners.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources at 6.00pm on Sunday, October 6, after we received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire within a house on Kellie Place, Alloa.

“Specialist resources including Urban Search and Rescue units and a heavy rescue unit are in attendance.