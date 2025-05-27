Elderly cyclist taken to hospital after found injured on busy city road

The pensioner was found injured, having fallen off his black bicycle.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being found injured in Dundee.

The 75-year-old was discovered hurt on the A92, near the route’s junction with Dalgleish Road, on Monday.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in Dundee after being found injured. | Adobe

The man was found having fallen from his black bicycle. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but his condition remains unknown.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident.

Constable Liam Pattie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“Members of the public stopped to assist and I would appeal to anyone who stopped and hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I am also asking for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage which could assist to come forward.”