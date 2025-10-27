Police remain on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are conducting enquiries after the ‘unexplained’ death of a man in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the Spylaw Park area at around 7.45am on Monday after they were made aware of the death of a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have said the death is being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood Colinton Tunnel has been taped off and a large emergency services presence remained in the scene during Monday afternoon.

The Colinton Tunnel is an old Victorian railway tunnel and is thought to be Scotland’s largest outdoor mural stretching to over 140 metres long.

Colinton Tunnel remains closed to the public. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday, October 27, we were made aware of the death of a man in the area of Spylaw Park, Edinburgh.