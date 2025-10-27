Edinburgh incident: Police tape off Colinton Tunnel in Edinburgh after 'unexplained' death of man
Police are conducting enquiries after the ‘unexplained’ death of a man in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the Spylaw Park area at around 7.45am on Monday after they were made aware of the death of a man.
Officers have said the death is being treated as unexplained.
Enquiries are ongoing.
It is understood Colinton Tunnel has been taped off and a large emergency services presence remained in the scene during Monday afternoon.
The Colinton Tunnel is an old Victorian railway tunnel and is thought to be Scotland’s largest outdoor mural stretching to over 140 metres long.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday, October 27, we were made aware of the death of a man in the area of Spylaw Park, Edinburgh.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”