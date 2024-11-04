Edinburgh Cowgate: Campaigners say busy street 'hostile', 'dangerous' after man killed in bus collision
Campaigners have renewed calls for an overhaul of traffic conditions on the Cowgate, describing the busy road as “hostile” after a 74-year-old man was killed on Saturday.
The head of charity Living Streets Edinburgh described the Old Town thoroughfare as a “dangerous place for pedestrians”.
The comments come after the man died from catastrophic injuries on Saturday night, having been hit by a single decker-bus about 7.25pm. Police subsequently called for the public to stop sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of the incident on social media.
A number of roads were closed while an investigation took place, but re-opened on Sunday.
Living Streets carried out an audit of the Cowgate in 2016. The charity’s report found “heavy vehicular traffic” was the “biggest problem for pedestrians”.
Living Streets convener David Hunter described pavements along the Cowgate as “dreadful”. He told the BBC that traffic issues had been a “known hazard” on the thoroughfare for more than 20 years.
“Our report on the Cowgate eight years ago called it ‘the worst street in Edinburgh’,” he said. “It's been a known hazard for over 20 years, which is why traffic is banned from late in the evening.
“There have been some improvements - the 20mph speed limit and double yellow lines. But with still-speeding traffic and dreadful pavements, it is still a really hostile and at time dangerous place for pedestrians.
“We shouldn't jump to conclusions about the cause of the weekend's horrific incident, but reducing traffic - or removing it entirely - from the Cowgate must be a top priority for the council's traffic plans for the city.”
Buses, taxis and heavy goods vehicles are allowed to drive along the Cowgate until the curfew time of 10pm under existing regulations. The street is home to a series of nightclubs and pubs, including the 500-person capacity venue The Three Sisters.
No Lothian bus services use the street.
Pavements along parts of the Cowgate are especially narrow, regularly forcing pedestrians to step onto the roads during busy periods such as Edinburgh’s festivals.
Council transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said: “First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of the gentleman who died in the tragic incident on the Cowgate over the weekend.
“The circumstances are still unknown and it’s important that we allow the police to investigate fully before jumping to any conclusions.
“We remain firmly committed to making our city centre a safer, more welcoming environment for all road users, and the proposed improvements to the Cowgate are very much part of our plans.”
Sergeant Louise Birrell, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, Edinburgh, said on Sunday: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.”
