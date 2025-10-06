The nature of the driver’s injuries are not known.

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a lorry and a car at around 5.05pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Sunday, October 5 we were called to a report of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A75 near Dumfries.