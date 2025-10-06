Dumfries and Galloway crash: Driver in hospital after lorry and car crash on A75

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST
The nature of the driver’s injuries are not known.

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a lorry and a car at around 5.05pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

The nature of their injuries are currently not known.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital.placeholder image
The driver of the car was taken to hospital.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Sunday, October 5 we were called to a report of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A75 near Dumfries.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Related topics:DumfriesGallowayHospital
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice