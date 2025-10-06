Dumfries and Galloway crash: Driver in hospital after lorry and car crash on A75
A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a lorry and a car at around 5.05pm on Sunday.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
The nature of their injuries are currently not known.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Sunday, October 5 we were called to a report of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A75 near Dumfries.
“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.”
