Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A major Scottish road is closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry.

The A76 at Carronbridge closed at around 4.54am.

The closure is from Carronbridge, diverting motorists onto the A702, joining back on the A76 at Pease Hill.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A76 is closed in both directions near Carronbridge due to a road traffic incident.