Dumfries and Galloway crash: A76 road closed in both directions after overturned lorry at Carronbridge
A major Scottish road is closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry.
The A76 at Carronbridge closed at around 4.54am.
The closure is from Carronbridge, diverting motorists onto the A702, joining back on the A76 at Pease Hill.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A76 is closed in both directions near Carronbridge due to a road traffic incident.
“Road users should use the available diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.”
