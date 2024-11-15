Dog walker badly injured and pet hurt in serious Scottish road crash involving Mercedes

The man was walking his dog when he was involved in a ‘serious road crash’

A dog walker has been seriously injured after a road crash in Fife.

Police have appealed for information following the incident in Cowdenbeath on Thursday evening.

The man was walking his dog, which suffered minor injuries, when they were involved in what police described as a “serious road crash” with a Mercedes A200 on Leuchatsbeath Drive around 6.35pm.

The 64-year old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police closed the road until 1am on Friday as investigations got underway.

Sergeant Tom Aitken, from the Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we’d like to thank those in the local community who have spoken with officers so far.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”