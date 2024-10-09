'Devoted husband and father': Tributes to Scottish pedestrian killed after being hit by car

The pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Paisley last month has been named

The family of a pedestrian who died after he and another man were hit by a car have paid tribute to a “devoted husband and father”.

The collision happened on Hawkhead Road in Paisley around 8.10am on Wednesday September 18.

Stephen Craig, 50, from Coatbridge, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Sunday, September 22.

Stephen Craig, 50, who died after he and another man were hit by a car on Hawkhead Road in Paisley. Picture: Family Handout/PA WireStephen Craig, 50, who died after he and another man were hit by a car on Hawkhead Road in Paisley. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire
Stephen Craig, 50, who died after he and another man were hit by a car on Hawkhead Road in Paisley. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire | Family Handout

The other pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement released through police, the family of Mr Craig said: “Stephen was a devoted husband and father. His loss has been devastating for all who knew him.”

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for around eight hours for investigations following the collision and police continue to appeal for information about the incident in the Renfrewshire town.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay said: “Our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, and has yet to speak to officers, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0695 of Wednesday, September 18.

